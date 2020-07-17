In August 2018, I was part of a group of people who met with Sen. Susan Collins to share our abortion stories and our fears that Brett Kavanaugh, if appointed to the Supreme Court, would decimate abortion rights in our country. Rather than listen to us, Sen. Collins dismissed our concerns, assuring us that Kavanaugh would support Roe v. Wade.

Last week, when the Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that imposed medically unnecessary abortion restrictions, Justice Kavanaugh did exactly what we expected – he argued against safe, legal abortion. The law was identical to one struck down four years ago. As we feared, we cannot count on Kavanaugh to uphold precedent – and we cannot count on Sen. Collins to stand for Maine women in supporting abortion access.

She’s had my vote before, but it’s clearer than ever that Sen. Collins can no longer be trusted to protect my rights. Maine deserves a leader willing to put her constituents before politics. We must vote Susan Collins out — our health and our very lives depend on it.

Mindy Woerter

Durham

