This just listed property is a rare public sale of one of the exclusive units within True Spring Farms, a small, quiet and well-landscaped neighborhood between Route 1/I-295 and the fresh breezes of Casco Bay. Units share walls through the two-car garage and first floor, with only two units per structure.

Ready for both a down-sizer who wants a first floor living arrangement (yet not ready to give up all the convenience of space) or a buyer who wants room to grow, this home is light and bright, with high ceilings and hardwood floors.

Highlights This 3-bedroom, 2-and-a-half bathroom condo has a 1 st floor master suite, providing “single-level” living with room for visitors.

High ceilings create a bright living space; the 2nd floor offers 2 bedrooms and a great room over the garage; room for expansion in the full, daylight basement with pre-plumbed bathroom

Convenient and quiet location in Cumberland Foreside, close to Portland and all the natural beauty of the Southern Maine coast.

The dining room has unique, custom painted walls and built-in cabinets. The comfortable master suite has a BainUltra tub with separate shower and new carpeting, which can also be found on the second floor. The kitchen has granite counters with glowing maple cabinetry, a butler’s pantry and eat-in space. The spacious back deck looks at the stately, wooded landscape.

The unfinished but full, daylight basement is pre-plumbed for a bathroom, presenting a blank slate for the next homeowner to customize to their needs. Whoever that is, they will enjoy the comforts of a house-sized condo with central A/C as well as the convenience of managed maintenance with great neighbors.

10 Amy Ln. is listed at $525,000. Tom and Julia Ranello. In this unique moment in time, the Ranellos can provide swift, safe services for buyers and sellers. Contact them today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

