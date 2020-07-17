This just listed property is a rare public sale of one of the exclusive units within True Spring Farms, a small, quiet and well-landscaped neighborhood between Route 1/I-295 and the fresh breezes of Casco Bay. Units share walls through the two-car garage and first floor, with only two units per structure.
Ready for both a down-sizer who wants a first floor living arrangement (yet not ready to give up all the convenience of space) or a buyer who wants room to grow, this home is light and bright, with high ceilings and hardwood floors.
The dining room has unique, custom painted walls and built-in cabinets. The comfortable master suite has a BainUltra tub with separate shower and new carpeting, which can also be found on the second floor. The kitchen has granite counters with glowing maple cabinetry, a butler’s pantry and eat-in space. The spacious back deck looks at the stately, wooded landscape.
The unfinished but full, daylight basement is pre-plumbed for a bathroom, presenting a blank slate for the next homeowner to customize to their needs. Whoever that is, they will enjoy the comforts of a house-sized condo with central A/C as well as the convenience of managed maintenance with great neighbors.
10 Amy Ln. is listed at $525,000. Tom and Julia Ranello. In this unique moment in time, the Ranellos can provide swift, safe services for buyers and sellers. Contact them today at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].
