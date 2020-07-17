SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country Federal Credit Union has been named by Forbes as one of the best-in-state credit unions, the second time in three years that the credit union has made the list.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce its third annual look at the Best Credit Unions In Each State. Nearly 25,000 customers in the U.S. were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. According to Forbes, of the 5,236 credit unions nationwide, only 182 made the list.

In the survey, financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice).

David Libby, president and CEO of Town & Country FCU, said the survey’s results “confirms our commitment and dedication to serving our members with products, services and a philosophy that reinforces it. We are honored to be one of only a select few financial institutions to be recognized on this list in Maine and nationwide. We work hard everyday to meet the individual financial needs of our members, and have a long history of doing so. During these past few months, our efforts to help during challenging financial times have been even more visible. We have taken a number of proactive initiatives to assist our members including loan deferrals, refunding and waiving fees, offering a special Crisis Assistance Relief Loan, and other programs focused on helping our members impacted by the pandemic. While, of course, we are humbled by the recognition, we are even more grateful that we were able to make a positive difference and impact with our members because assisting our members is what matters most.”

Libby also noted that the credit union’s significant investment in digital services and technology have helped Town & Country provide an outstanding member experience supported by local service, something that members appreciate even more these days. “Our mobile app is one of the top-rated financial service apps in Maine, so it is great to deliver and serve our members no matter where and how they access our credit union. As a not-for-profit, financial cooperative, our members’ satisfaction is our top priority. It’s who we are and what we do.”

