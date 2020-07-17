Traci Gere is the winner of the House 9 Democratic primary, besting opponent Gia Drew with an unofficial vote count of 868-645.

Gere, 55, won in all three communities in the district, which includes parts of Biddeford, Kennebunk and all of Kennebunkport.

She will face Republican and former legislator Stedman Seavey for the open seat in the fall election. The seat is currently held by Democrat Diane Denk, who announced she wouldn’t seek a second term.

In Biddeford, Gere bested Drew 233-199; in Kennebunk, 172-150, and in Kennebunkport, 463-296.

Gere is founder and manager of Make It KPT, a retail store in Lower Village Kennebunk that promotes local artisans and fosters creativity for kids and adults. Her business background includes market research, creative problem-solving, and economic revitalization. Gere is a graduate of Brown University and received an MBA from Boston University.

Assuring the sustainability and vitality of the Maine economy; assisting communities in providing quality education with good outcomes for students; making health care more affordable and available; and expanding resources for affordable living top the list of issues Gere said she plans to support in the Legislature if elected.

“I am inspired every day by the kindness people show toward each other and by our shared creative and entrepreneurial spirit,” she said in a prior statement. “I want to be a representative who listens to peoples’ concerns, works hard in Augusta to solve problems, and moves our community and state forward.”

