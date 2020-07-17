What started off as a year like any other has undoubtedly brought about significant changes in daily life for all of us. For our guests at Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program (MCHPP) in Brunswick, the coronavirus pandemic, and its effects, are additional hurdles to overcome in their daily struggle to make ends meet. Although it evolved quite dramatically over the past few months, MCHPP’s Soup Kitchen has remained a steady resource for our most vulnerable neighbors. Gratefully, we have received enough community support in the form of volunteers and food/financial donations to continue with our regular lunch hours, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Prior to March, MCHPP’s Soup Kitchen was a bustling community hub where volunteers served an average of 150 fresh meals in the dining room during lunch service. Guests passed through the lunch line to fill their plates, sat themselves at communal tables stocked with fresh fruit, and were then served drinks and dessert. The majority of our volunteers and guests were regulars, and you could see them light up as they entered the dining room to the other friendly faces they’ve been interacting with for months or even years. If you can imagine the experience of being a regular customer at your local cafe or restaurant, this is what it was like to be in MCHPP’s dining room. Usually busy, loud from laughter and story-telling, with servers who greet you by name.

On March 16, everything changed. As with other food businesses, we immediately shifted to To-Go meals served outside for lunch service. Our biggest new challenge: how to safely and effectively prepare and package upwards of 150 meals in 2.5 hours with a mere one to four volunteers, compared to our usual seven to 10. Now as guests come, one-at-a-time, through the outdoor Soup Kitchen line they have daily access to not only two To-Go meals for each member of their household, but assorted bakery items, grocery store donated ready-to-eat foods like salad, wraps, and sandwiches, and a random assortment of other fun things like fresh fruit, vegetables, beverages, chips/crackers, and sometimes even ice cream! Guests seem to really enjoy the new variety of food options they have under the outdoor model, which is reflected in their verbal feedback each day. We continue to smile at each other with our eyes and enjoy the daily conversations with our guests, new and old alike, as they come through the lunch line.

We thank all those who have supported MCHPP during this uncharted time. Your generosity has allowed us to successfully roll with the punches and continue serving our neighbors in need with the dignity we all deserve. If you want to support the Soup Kitchen, please visit mchpp.org for more information.