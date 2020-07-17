Last week as many of us were scrolling past those last second ads for this question or that candidate or we were getting our latest dose of Covidpalooza updates a story surfaced for a day or so that brought the current strike by BIW workers to the surface. The strike, now in its fourth week, I think, has remained under the radar as other issues took the spotlight. Obviously if you live and work around the Bath – Brunswick area it is a little more visible.

It was reported in many outlets that the local union had made a statement regarding the reports that some members of the union had decided to return to work. The statement started innocently enough, “Brother and Sisters, BIW has mailed out propaganda…” Ok. It was short and to the point. Clearly, they have taken a stand against the corporation and the offer that was given and was rejected. No problems.

After more statements of what has been done so far, the union fires a shot across the bow of the people who have returned to work. The statement further read, “Once we return to work, anyone who took the advice from management and resigned from the Union will still be required to pay full union dues. The Union will fine every single member who crossed the picket line for the total amount of wages they individually earned from BIW until the strike is over.” What? Not very brotherly or sisterly sounding now is it?

Finally, the statement closed by saying, “No man has a right to scab so long as there is a pool of water to drown his carcass in, or a rope long enough to hang his body with.” Yes, you read that right. The union is threatening to drown or lynch anyone who decided to go back to work.

If the union and its membership were concerned about their “Brothers and Sisters” they might have taken a second to think about what is currently going on before making a threat so real as the ones in the statement. Could some of these workers be faced with a spouse who is out of work or had their spouse’s hours cut due to the pandemic? Could the workers be facing a mounting mortgage payment and the fear of being foreclosed upon? Could the worker be facing some other financial calamity that they felt was important to overcome? Could the workers be concerned that the strike may go on for weeks with no end in sight like the last one did two decades ago? The ifs of what made a worker choose to cross the line are endless.

Every person must assess when and where their breaking point comes regarding returning to work. For some it may be quick and for others they may be ready for the long haul. Depending where the person is in their life will also weigh heavily on what actions they must take. Threatening someone with fines and the forfeiture of their earnings does not help the situation when the benefits for a striking worker are reportedly slim. Threatening bodily harm is even worse.

When the statement was posted to the union’s public social media page several people doubled down on their union’s statements. One commenter posted, “Word travels very fast who was a scab. They should remember that when we return to work.” Yet another stated, “The great thing about payback is you never know when it is coming.” Having heard stories of the dangers that are ever-present at the yard it would seem that these statements would do nothing to alleviate the stress of an already stressful environment.

If these are the comments that they make to their “Brothers and Sisters” the union is just like a pretty dysfunctional family.

I hope that these two sides can come together without hyperbole and threat. I hope that the strike ends quicker than those in years past for the benefit of everyone involved. I hope but I don’t know.

I have three sisters and while I love them dearly, I would not put the collective wants of the four of us over the singular needs of my family. Paying for shelter, for food, for the things that we need to survive and thrive would come first. For the many who have made the decision to go back to work, despite the union being on strike, I suspect they are thinking much the same way. To threaten financial ruin and bodily harm, whether real or perceived, is a step in the wrong direction. To do that to your “Brothers and Sisters” in this time or uncertainty seemed unnecessary.

