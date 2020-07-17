Much gratitude to Gov. Mills and the great job that she’s doing to keep our state safe! That’s her focus; she’s not concerned about whether she will be re-elected. She is listening to the experts and making her decisions based on sound scientific practice.

This is a serious worldwide pandemic. This is not a Maine problem, or a United States problem, it is a worldwide problem, and she is doing what the experts believe to be the best plan. She is being pressured to open up the state as other governors have done to their detriment. It takes a very strong person to keep focused on what is best for our citizenry, and she continues to do it because she knows it is in our best interest. It appears now that the European Union is considering not allowing people from our country to enter their borders. We have always been worldwide leaders, and now we are viewed as the country that cannot take care of our own people and keep them safe.

Businesses want a vital economy and families want social interactions and summer outings. Janet Mills wants that too.These really are difficult times and we have all lost a little piece of ourselves in this process. This virus doesn’t play by the rules. This is very serious and I urge people to get behind her and help to slow the spread. Please be kind, play fair, wear masks, social distance and wash your hands.

Elizabeth D. Perry

Standish

