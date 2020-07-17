One Longfellow Square announced today that it has raised $175,000 through a Go FundMe Campaign that began last month. This marks the second goal the nonprofit set after surpassing its original fundraising goal of $100,000 in late June.
The performing arts center and concert venue was in danger of closing as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown with “looming rent payments and no income on the horizon due to the nature of the virus and the live music industry’s reliance on dense crowds in small places,” according to a press release.
The minimum monthly cost to run the center is $7,000, the press release stated. Funds from this campaign will allow the center to stay in business through next summer, covering rent, utilities, insurance and internet.
Though the venue does not plan to set a new fundraising goal, the campaign will remain “online and active” for the next few weeks. One Longfellow Square is also looking for alternatives to share music with the public until live shows become safe again.
“Any additional funds will further help OLS regain our footing amidst the changing landscape,” the press release stated. “Thank you again for believing in One Longfellow Square.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Election results: Bragdon wins NG Selectboard seat, voters reject library, planning budgets
-
Local & State
Officer justified in firing shots that wounded couple, Maine attorney general finds
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth FD awarded COVID-19 grant funds
-
Uncategorized
Maine child care facilities to get $8.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief
-
Nation & World
Republican congressman from Kansas forced off committees after voter fraud charges
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.