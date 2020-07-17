One Longfellow Square announced today that it has raised $175,000 through a Go FundMe Campaign that began last month. This marks the second goal the nonprofit set after surpassing its original fundraising goal of $100,000 in late June.

The performing arts center and concert venue was in danger of closing as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown with “looming rent payments and no income on the horizon due to the nature of the virus and the live music industry’s reliance on dense crowds in small places,” according to a press release.

The minimum monthly cost to run the center is $7,000, the press release stated. Funds from this campaign will allow the center to stay in business through next summer, covering rent, utilities, insurance and internet.

Though the venue does not plan to set a new fundraising goal, the campaign will remain “online and active” for the next few weeks. One Longfellow Square is also looking for alternatives to share music with the public until live shows become safe again.

“Any additional funds will further help OLS regain our footing amidst the changing landscape,” the press release stated. “Thank you again for believing in One Longfellow Square.”

