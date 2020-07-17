Scarlet Begonias, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, is offering several food and drink specials for curbside pickup and patio diners. In addition to the Italian/American fare, there’s house-made polenta (cheesy and spicy) covered with marinara and more cheese and topped with garlic; marinated and grilled shrimp and pesto; and pizza with hot Italian sausage, banana peppers, roasted garlic, feta and fresh herbs and no marinara sauce. Innovative drinks include Jallelujah Margarita – house-infused jalapeño tequila, Scarlet Begonias sour mix. Regulars call them “spicy margs,” according to Luka Baskett, bartender and manager. His Berry Mojitos contain fresh berry simple syrup muddled with fresh lime and locally grown mint.

Owners Doug and Colleen Lavalle plan to open indoor dining in the next week or two with CDC guidelines in place. Both alums of Johnson & Wales University culinary school, they created a neighborhood bistro on Maine Street in Brunswick in 1995, serving freshly made pastas, pizzas, soups, salads and sandwiches from local ingredients. In 2010 they moved to Station Avenue next to the train and bus stations and with outdoor seating available and have continued their tradition of good food, good music and good times.

Tuscan Bistro, 140 Main St., Freeport, has created a mojito bar featuring infused liquor and infused simple syrup. Try coconut syrup with pineapple rum or create your own combination.

Muddy Rudder, 1335 U.S. Route 1, Yarmouth, has added a seafood lasagna with fish, shrimp and scallops among the pasta and red and white sauces.

Culinary News

Chef Ali Waks Adams is offering a Saturday pop-up restaurant through the summer at Dog Bar Jim, 90 Union St., Brunswick, from 6 p.m. until they sell out. Make your selection at the order window from a variety of sandwiches and Mere Point oysters. Cash and Venmo only.

July 18

Union Clambake at Black Tie Catering’s Camp Hammond, 275 Main St., Yarmouth. There will be two seatings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. outside under the tent and on the lawn. The menu includes steamed clams, corn on the cob, baked potato, cole slaw, lobster roll or barbecue chicken, blueberry pie and a cash bar. Tickets are $45 for chicken and $60 for lobster and are available at Eventbrite.

July 25

Maine Brewers’ Guild presents Maine Beer Night online at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $65 and are available at mainebeernight.com. You can tune in or receive gifts, including mixed packs of Maine beers.

Sept. 12

Durham AMVETS Amateur BBQ Competition and Beer Tasting Event, 1-7 p.m., AMVETS Post 13, 1049 Royalsborough Road, Durham. Pork and beef brisket along with local brews will be sampled. Tickets $25 at Eventbrite.

