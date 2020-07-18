When I was in high school, I used Planned Parenthood’s health care services because they were affordable. I needed birth control and they were effective, inexpensive and they made me feel comfortable.

As a person with an anxiety disorder, I dread doctor’s office visits. Planned Parenthood’s health center environment and staff were welcoming and supportive – from the people working at the front desk to the specific nurse practitioners that helped me. Their services should never be under attack and Susan Collins put these vital services at risk when she voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon is the person we Mainers need in office. Gideon is an avid supporter of access to affordable healthcare and the only candidate for someone like me who will represent all Mainers and protect access to our sexual and reproductive rights.

Lila Morrow Spitzer

Portland

