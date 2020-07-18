There is an election coming up in Maine!

Who do the people of Maine send to Washington to look our for our best interests. To help grow our economy, more contracts won by Bath Iron Works than lost (now the case), real growth of incomes, new business attracted to Maine, keeping our college graduates here – in short – do what they are comfortably paid for?

Sen. Susan Collins has enabled the most destructive president I, at 74 years old, have experienced. Having stated that, if the tax cuts truly bettered your financial lives; if the ongoing tariff battles with China have lowered your cost of goods and protected our technology; if one feels the COVID-19 pandemic has been managed well; if the virus is truly a hoax, the tens of thousands of deaths merely a cost of doing business and/or, as stated by the president, will mysteriously disappear; if pouring fuel on our racism challenges has helped bring this country together, by all means vote for Susan Collins.

I would love to see a specific list of just how Maine has prospered under Susan Collins’ leadership. Not a congressional record suggestion – an easy-to-read list of just what is better in Maine because of Susan Collins. That should be easy – yes?

There is a terminal cancer in Washington, D.C. It is well fed and nurtured by incumbents – Republican or Democratic – Susan Collins is just one example but a good one.

Sydney M. Duck

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: