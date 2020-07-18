As a former kindergarten teacher, I emphasized the value of respecting others, kindness and truth-telling. Name-calling and bullying were not tolerated or consequences would follow.

However, our current president daily models to our nation’s children the exact opposite. He routinely uses bullying, name-calling, exaggerations, half-truths and lies in his tweets, rallies and news conferences. President Trump fits the definition of a demagogue from Wikipedia: “A demagogue is a leader who gains popularity by exploiting emotions, prejudice, and ignorance to arouse some against others, whipping up the passions of the crowd and shutting down reasoned deliberation.”

He demands absolute loyalty and those who are loyal are rewarded, as was his friend, Roger Stone, a convicted felon, who lied to protect him. Those who dare oppose him are the receivers of his bullying, intimidation and retaliation.

To say that I’m appalled by his behavior is an understatement. All that Trump learned from his impeachment trial (regardless of what Sen. Susan Collins says) is that he has free rein.

As voters, we can show this president and his mute, enabling senators that there are consequences for their actions, just as there were in kindergarten.

Andrea Thurlow

Atkinson

