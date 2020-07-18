WYOMING, MN. – Jeanne Therese (Gosselin) Thompson Litwinowich, was suddenly called home to God on June 17, 2020. Born 1930, in Biddeford, she spent the majority of her life working and raising kids in the twin cities of Biddeford and Saco.With a ninth grade education, at 17, she managed a soda fountain at Liggett’s Drug store in Biddeford. Later, she discovered the monotony of factory work during her brief stint as an expeditor at the local textile mill. At the age of 21 she and her husband began raising a family of what would eventually become seven noisy and beautiful children.At 40 she received a high school equivalency diploma and satisfactorily completed a business and clerical course a year later. She loved her first job at Union Mutual (aka UNUM) as a mailroom clerk, but quickly advanced into administration. In 1980 she was an administrative clerk at York County Counseling. Most of us remember her many years pressing clam cakes, frying seafood, filling lunch boxes and serving the public at the Main Castle.Jeanne had a green thumb and a keen eye for detail. She had a talent for painting and gifting ceramic pottery, slate, driftwood and bird houses. She had a passion for fine dining, the arts, old movies and books. For years she was a member of the YMCA in Biddeford. In 2015 she moved with her youngest daughter to Tennessee and joined the YMCA in Clarksville. Her beautiful spirit and sheer joie de vivre will be missed by all.Jeanne was predeceased by her loving husband of 32 years, Joseph Litwinowich. She was also predeceased by her beloved sons, Thomas and Scott Thompson; her former spouse, Elmer Thompson; her sisters, Lorraine Laflamme, Claire Brady and Lucille Delorge; and her beloved parents, Robert and Therese (Dion) Gosselin.Jeanne is survived by her children, Sandra (Don) Haviland, Perry (Sue) Thompson, Pamela (Pete) Kallas, Cody (Candy) Thompson and Jeffrey (Carol McCracken) Thompson. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Due to the pandemic, a celebration of her life and final interment will take place in Maine and another notice will be placed in the paper when details are determined. In lieu of flowers a donation in her memory can be made to the local Salvation Army or YMCA.

