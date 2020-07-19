SPONSORED BY DAVID BANKS OF RE/MAX BY THE BAY IN PORTLAND

It’s a lush, high summer day on Route 88 on the Falmouth Foreside. People stop at the market before casting off to cruise perfectly blue Broad Sound and Casco Bay. Cyclists and runners move under the old growth trees, passing the magnificent homes that define this neighborhood as much as the fresh, salt breeze.

This home, originally built in 1925, is a striking combination of arts and crafts and colonial. Indoors and out, it has been brought into the 21st century by Maine’s premier designers and artisans. With major interior renovations undertaken in 2012 and 2018, the grounds of this estate have transformed over the last three years, creating a landscape where one could truly live outdoors all day.

Over 5,000 plants were added to the 3.13 acre property, including a stunning variety of natives. Ferns hide the hot tub tucked down by the shoreline, where a private dock juts into Mussel Cove. The new pool has a unique, horizontal slope and is seamlessly sunken into the lawn. Resort-quality umbrellas are fixed into the ground. By the fire pit, there’s a sink, fridge and grill. An outdoor Sonos system keeps music going across the property.

Indoors, a cool, matte color palette creates a timeless and simply stunning spread that includes five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The kitchen and butler’s pantry are exquisite. They flow into the family room, which has built-ins with a mid-century twist. The master suite is a retreat unto itself, with a private deck, steam shower and tub and immense dressing space. The most recent addition is the new basement, now a media room with a wet bar, full bath, and billiards table that is an ideal after hours spot along with the 3rd floor bunk room.

On a stretch of superior properties, 123 Foreside stands out for style, performance and sense of place.

123 Foreside Rd. is listed at $4,950,000 by David Banks of RE/MAX By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

