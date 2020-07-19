Most or many of your readers are surely unfamiliar with the results of the 1968 Kerner Commission Report on racial inequality. This came after a year of social unrest and protest against institutional and governmental systemic racism in the United States, and following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
I suggest we all go back to this document to examine the dark truths that were exposed, and the hefty conclusion: “Our nation is moving toward two societies, one black, one white – separate and unequal.”
The commission’s recommendations are an echo of today’s Black Lives Matter demands for change. Might the commission’s efforts help bolster those demands now? Might we learn from what killed the commission’s truths in Congress? Might we gain new strategies to keep BLM alive and in the nation’s face?
Elizabeth Cooke
Hallowell
