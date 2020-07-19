It was reported recently that two Texas law enforcement officers were murdered as they responded to a domestic situation. In fact, the highest number of officers killed in the line of duty at the hands of another were responding to calls reporting a domestic dispute. In this era of defunding or even eliminating police forces, I ask: Who will you suggest sending to calls where a woman is being physically abused or threatened by her partner?

Having worked in the domestic violence field for 17 years, I am as disappointed by the silence of domestic-violence prevention advocates in response to the defund police movement. They, more than most, recognize the inherent danger of someone attempting to leave a domestic-abuse situation. Having spent years cultivating a working relationship between law enforcement and anti-domestic violence agencies, I and other officers are feeling somewhat abandoned.

Defunding police is a knee-jerk reaction that is not well thought out. It’s about time others with skin in the game speak out and support law enforcement.

Steven Edmondson
Topsham

