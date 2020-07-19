The CARES Act provides an extra $600 per week in federal unemployment benefits for workers furloughed or laid off because of the pandemic. This benefit expires on July 31, representing a loss of income (averaging about 60 percent, depending on the state one lives in) that affects mainly women, especially women of color, and the Black community as a whole.

Now that the country is experiencing a resurgence of COVID infections because of the woeful and total lack of federal leadership regarding this health crisis, it is unlikely that the unemployed will have jobs to return to. Nor will there be an opportunity to “find something new” (read: “Let them eat cake”), as silver-spooned Ivanka Trump has so callously suggested.

Congress must continue to support those most adversely affected by this crisis, the poor, by extending the benefits of the CARES Act now.

Frank Zimbardi

Solon

