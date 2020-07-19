$350,000 to $1 million:

Carver Shellfish Inc.
Maine Shellfish Co. Inc.
Greenhead Lobster LLC
Maine Coast Shellfish LLC

$150,000 to $350,000:

Cape Porpoise Lobster Co.
Taylor Lobster Co. LLC
Bean Maine Lobster Inc.
Greenhead Lobster Products LLC
Lobster 207 LLC
Mill Cove Lobster Pound Inc.
Maine Lobster Outlet LLC
Harbor Fish Market
S&M Fisheries Inc. (The Lobster Co.)
Higs Co. Inc. (Island Seafood)
O.W. & B.S. Look Inc. (Look Lobster)
Freedom Fish LLC
Math-Copper LLC (Bob’s Seafood)
Bristol Seafood LLC
Browne Trading Co.
A C Seafood Ltd. (Nova Seafoods)
Shucks Maine Lobster LLC
Maine Seafood Ventures LLC (Ready Seafood)
Sea Salt Products LLC
Acadia Seafood LLC
Maine Lobster Now LLC
D.C. Air & Seafood

Source: U.S. Small Business Administration

