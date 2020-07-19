LISBON — The Maine Department of Transportation is gathering feedback on plans to rebuild of a mile-long stretch of Route 125, which is also Main Street, in Lisbon Falls.

The road will be reconstructed from Route 196 to Huston Street, stretching past 105 commercial and residential properties. Construction is expected to start by April 2022 and end in July 2023. The Androscoggin Transportation Resource Center is covering 80% of the $5.7 million project. The state and town are each picking up 10% of the costs.

Ernie Martin,a senior project manager for MDOT, said the department opted to do a total rebuild because the road needs to be torn up anyway for the town to replace water and sewer lines in the area. He said the reconstruction will correct the road’s poor condition and water drainage issues, repair a failing retaining wall and make the road compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Voters last year to allow the Lisbon Water Department to borrow up to $6 million to repair outdated and failing infrastructure. The project will include replacement of mains, taps, services, curbs, valves and hydrants located on Route 125, along with other upgrades throughout town.

“Our sewer project is going to be conducted at the same time and water line replacement so we’ll kill three birds with one stone,” said Town Manager Diane Barnes, allowing the work to be done all at once.

New sidewalks and curbs will be installed in the downtown, for the most part where they are now, Martin said. In one section, the 7-foot-wide sidewalks will be reduced to 4-foot sidewalks to make room for the retaining wall fix.

The transportation department has posted plans and video presentations on the project online. It is also gathering public comment on the plans on its website through July 28.

An average of 3,430 vehicles travel this section of Route 125 daily, according to the Maine Department of Transportation. The construction will involve detours, temporary closures and single-lane traffic. There also could be night work.

The construction could impact at least two dozen businesses along Main Street and the adjacent Wing Street, said Ross Cunningham, the president of Positive Change Lisbon, a local business advocacy group. It’s a substantial project that will impact residents and businesses, he said.

“It’s a little early in the process but I think it’s important people get involved because it’s important the DOT knows what’s important to the businesses and residents,” he said.

