PORTLAND – William Francis “B Boy” McGeough, 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 15, 2020. Bill was born in Portland on Jan. 6, 1959 to Patricia (nee Halpin) and Frank P. McGeough. He attended Nathan Clifford, King Middle and Portland High School.

While attending Nathan Clifford grammar school, he learned to play the drums. It was also at Nathan Clifford that he met life-long friends who enjoyed rock music and as the friends matured, they formed the local band “The Kopterz”. Bill played the drums for “The Kopterz” for several years, then after taking the advice of his father, decided to find a more stable career.

Bill headed west to Boulder City, Nev. to attend A-1 Truck Driving School where he obtained his commercial driver’s license. It turned out to be a very wise decision as he enjoyed a very successful and safe 40-year career as a class one truck driver. During his early career, he drove 18-wheelers carrying equipment for the Ice Capades and the Harlem Globe Trotters. He then joined Road Show and Upstaging trucking companies and carried equipment for touring rock band shows, such as Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, and many others.

Growing tired of crossing the country for one-night rock shows, he was fortunate to be hired by Game Creek Video of Hudson, N.H. where he had been employed for the past 15 years. Bill drove the multi-million dollar mobile television trucks covering major league baseball, basketball, hockey, skiing, NASCAR, and many other sporting events. His truck was the “Yankee Clipper” which covered the New York Yankees during baseball season. He was honored as the Krisway truck driver of the year in 2019. Bill loved his job with Game Creek Video and was due to retire in October 2020.

Bill enjoyed cooking for friends and family. Everyone was welcome at his home and to say that no one ever left hungry was an understatement. The Irish motto, there are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met applied to Bill and his home. He will be lovingly missed by his family and his many friends.

He was predeceased by his mother and father, Pat and Frank McGeough; and his son, Kelly McGeough. He leaves behind his wife and best friend, Evelyn (Bemis) McGeough of Portland; his son Patrick Amoroso (wife Carol) of Yarmouth, daughter, Katie McGeough of Medford, Mass., stepdaughter, Emily Gordon, stepson, Stevie Gordon; step-grandchildren, Louis, Sam, Hannah, and David. He is also survived by his aunt, R. Anne Fennell of Abington, Mass.; his sister, Shane Ellis (husband Lorne) of Gorham, his brothers, Joseph McGeough (wife Teresa) of Henderson, Nev. and Michael McGeough (wife Heather) of Portland; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, his Game Creek Video Family, and his dog, Otto.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for William on Friday, July 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. Please be cognizant of current social distancing guidelines and mask wearing procedures. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m., at Jones Rich and Barnes funeral home. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to access the link to join the live streaming of services and to sign Williams online guestbook. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, in South Portland.

