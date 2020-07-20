“Yarmouth returns Humphrey to the council, OKs town and school budgets” (July 16), should have said the Maine House District 47 race between Arthur Bell and Heather Abbot has not been decided and is subject to ranked-choice voting.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Union at BIW sends letter to Navy secretary, ready to meet mediator
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: July 13-19
-
Business
Trader Joe’s removing ‘racist packaging’ after online petition
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Council chair moves from OOB, and so tenders resignation
-
The Forecaster
Soaring Senior: Pandemic won’t stop 78-year-old Bath woman from 272-mile hike