Arrests
7/6 at 11:51 p.m. Sean Canniff, 38, of Inverness Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
7/12 at 12:38 p.m. Mathew Giguere, 34, of Pine View Avenue, Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road and issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.
Summonses
7/5 at 11:02 a.m. Jordan Berman, 38, of Marlborough, Connecticut, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road on a charge of criminal speed.
7/6 at 10:45 p.m. Owen O’Connell, 18, of Muirfield Road, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.
Fire calls
7/9 at 8:18 a.m. False alarm on U.S. Route 1.
7/11 at 5:25 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Merion Way.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from July 8-14.
