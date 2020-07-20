Arrests

7/6 at 11:51 p.m. Sean Canniff, 38, of Inverness Street, Portland, was arrested by Officer Scott Hendee on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/12 at 12:38 p.m. Mathew Giguere, 34, of Pine View Avenue, Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road and issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

Summonses

7/5 at 11:02 a.m. Jordan Berman, 38, of Marlborough, Connecticut, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Giles on Gray Road on a charge of criminal speed.

7/6 at 10:45 p.m. Owen O’Connell, 18, of Muirfield Road, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Gray Road on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Fire calls

7/9 at 8:18 a.m. False alarm on U.S. Route 1.

7/11 at 5:25 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Merion Way.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from July 8-14.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: