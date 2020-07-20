Arrests

7/12 at 9:47 p.m. Judith Hammontree, 57, of Birkdale Road, was arrested on Birkdale Road by Officer Kurt Fegan on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol). Hammontree was arrested again on 7/13 at 9:53 a.m. by Sgt. Mike Brown on a charge of violating condition of release.

7/13 at 6:49 p.m. Robert Quatrano, 55, of Middle Road, was arrested on Middle Road by Officers Jeff Smith and Colin Gordan on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing government administration.

7/13 at 8:20 p.m. Brian Dumaine, 40, of Portland, was arrested on Gray Road by Officers Jeff Smith and Colin Gordan on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from July 10-16.

Fire calls

7/10 at 7:46 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Forest View Drive.

7/10 at 9:24 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Providence Avenue.

7/10 at 7:23 p.m. Structure fire on Merrill Road.

7/11 at 12:26 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

7/12 at 4:15 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Andrews Avenue and U.S. Route 1.

7/13 at 9:58 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Justamere Road.

7/14 at 1:46 p.m. Fire call on Falmouth Road.

7/14 at 2:34 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

7/14 at 3:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. Assist Yarmouth.

7/15 at 9:02 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

7/15 at 5:25 p.m. and 5:58 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Brook Road.

7/15 at 7:58 p.m. Elevator emergency on Congressional Drive.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 35 calls from July 10-16.

