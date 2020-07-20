Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from July 13-19.
Fire calls
7/14 at 5:11 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Brown Road.
7/15 at 5:31 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Main Street.
7/18 at 7:04 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.
EMS
Freeport emergency medical services responded to 28 calls from July 13-19.
