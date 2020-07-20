Georgia Democrats on Monday chose Nikema Williams, a state senator and chairwoman of the state party, to replace the late representative John Lewis, D-Ga., on the November ballot.

Lewis, who died Friday at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, had won the June primary for the 5th Congressional District seat. Under state law, the Georgia Democratic Party was required to choose a replacement nominee on Monday, the first business day since Lewis’s death.

The state Democratic Party’s executive committee, which consists of 44 members, selected Williams after a high-profile panel of Georgia Democrats had narrowed the list of applicants to five.

Williams will be the strong favorite in November to win Georgia’s heavily Democratic 5th Congressional District, which includes Atlanta.

The Democrat will face Republican Angela Stanton-King, an author and television personality. In February, President Trump pardoned Stanton-King for her role in a stolen-vehicle ring in 2007, for which she served six months in home confinement.

In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the district with 85 percent of the vote over Trump.

In remarks to the executive committee, Williams said she was still grieving for Lewis, whom she called “a personal hero, friend and mentor.”

“Nobody could possibly fill the shoes of Congressman Lewis,” she said, adding that she has a long track record for standing up for what’s right, as Lewis did.

“It would be the honor of my life to serve as the voice of the 5th Congressional District,” she said.

Before Monday’s vote, a nominating committee that included Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams pared down a list of 131 applicants to succeed the civil rights icon in Congress.

The four others who made the cut included Park Cannon, a state lawmaker; Andre Dickens, an Atlanta City Council member; Robert Franklin, an Emory University professor and former president of Morehouse College; and James “Major” Woodall, head of the Georgia NAACP.

Early Monday afternoon, the U.S. House honored Lewis with a moment of silence and a bereavement resolution. A visibly emotional Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presided over the chamber.

Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., dean of the Georgia delegation, called Lewis “our hero, our colleague, our brother, our friend.”

“The world is a better place because John Lewis pursued freedom,” he said.

Earlier Monday, several members paid tribute to Lewis on the House floor, including Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.

“Even at 80, John Robert Lewis had the heart and fiery soul of a young protester for a righteous cause, an organizer for the community and country he served,” Hoyer said. “Every day of his life, John marched for justice, civil rights, peace and equality. On every step on his journey, he brought all of us and this country he loved with him.”

