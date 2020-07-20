Two years ago there was talk of Susan Collins running for governor of Maine. Perhaps she would have made a pretty good one. She would have been free from bondage to Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump. Remember, she used to be an effective senator for Maine, in touch with her state and proficient at bringing lucrative contracts to Maine firms. That was then.
Now, of course, she is firmly under control of the Trump machine, although both McConnell, through ignoring promises made to her; and Trump, whose administration recently set a shipbuilding contract to Wisconsin rather than BIW, have tossed her under the bus.
It was painful to hear her pusillanimous explanations for embracing Brett Kavanaugh and exculpating Donald Trump. The second one is especially sad. She had a chance to stand up instead of standing aside. She could have created a legacy like that of Bill Cohen or Margaret Chase Smith. For true courage and honesty, read Margaret Chase Smith’s speech on McCarthyism in 195o .
The mighty hymn “Once to Ev’ry Man and Nation” reminds us of the importance of that one fatally important choice: “Then it is the brave man chooses / While the coward stands aside.”
Susan Collins stood aside. What choice will Maine voters make on Nov. 3?
Paul Kalkstein
Arrowsic
