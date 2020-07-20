With the myriad and very significant challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the plight of Capt. Brett Crozier appears to have been quietly swept under the rug.
Readers may recall that Capt. Crozier was publicly censured, relieved of command of CVN Theodore Roosevelt, briefly reinstated, then summarily fired, ostensibly for inappropriately voicing his concern for crew safety and failing to properly react to the spread of COVID-19 aboard the ship. The Navy’s investigation described near “paralysis” of the ship’s command team. a description that seems at odds with Crozier’s actions and expressed frustrations. At the very least, it would appear that what occurred on Roosevelt eerily mirrored the chronic confusion and ineffectiveness of the national response to the ongoing pandemic.
If the Navy’s standards for responsible leadership in this crisis and its handling of the Crozier incident were applied to the rest of the U.S. government, then its “captain,” the commander in chief should be relieved as well. Who else should be held accountable for 137,000 deaths? And unlike Capt. Crozier, whose entire career as a decorated and admired officer, aviator and sailor is over because he had the audacity to care, the commander in chief, who has never served, is permitted to run for re-election.
Peter Pressman, M.D.
Navy Medical Corps (retired)
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: Local election workers deserve our thanks
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Navy captain punished for protecting crew’s health
-
Do This
Things to Do: Drive-thru performances, a pig roast and more
-
Do This
Take a day for an island getaway
-
Local & State
Developer facing lawsuit, embezzlement accusations files for bankruptcy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.