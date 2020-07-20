I am throwing my support behind the New England Clean Energy Connect and I think other Mainers should do the same.

I support the corridor for many reasons. First and foremost, we also need to find cleaner energy sources that do not pollute our air and water. We must immediately take significant measures to protect both, otherwise temperatures will rise unchecked and we will lose the precious natural resources Maine has to offer. What is a bigger threat to our environment here in this beautiful state? A project that uses already forested land to bring in clean hydropower or climate change? Climate change is already here and its already impacting our environment and threatening our fisheries.

Also, I am all for taking steps to increase our energy supply. Increased supply translates to lower prices. I appreciate the fact that our lives are moving in the direction of needing more energy for our computers, homes, and heat. We need to do this in a cleaner and more responsible manner. The construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect will go a long way to doing just that. The time has come to say goodbye to dirty fossil fuels and welcome clean, renewable hydropower to Maine and the rest of New England.

Andrea Yong

Sanford

