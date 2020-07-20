The Strangely Possibles

7 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $16 in advance, $20 at the door. cadenzafreeport.com

Check it out in person or stream it from your own home. Either way, you’ll enjoy a performance from local act The Strangely Possibles. They’re a six-piece act and their sound is funky psychedelic folk rock. If you’re going to stream the show, you’ll be able to make donations to the band during it. The stream will happen from the Cadenza Facebook page.

Kevin Kiley & Devin Dukes

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20. boothbayoperahouse.com

The neon lights are sadly anything but bright right now on Broadway, but you can still hear plenty of Broadway songs and gems from the American Songbook. Boothbay Opera House technical director Kevin Kiley is also a fabulous musician, and he’ll be hitting the 88 keys with singer Devin Dukes belting out the tunes. This is a limited-capacity seated show, so jump on tickets.

Blake Shelton livestream

Gates at 7:30 p.m., show starts around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Prides Corner Drive-in, 651 Bridgton Road, Westbrook, $114.99 per carload up to six people. ticketmaster.com.

Here’s a chance to livestream a show from country singer Blake Shelton while at a drive-in theater. Pride’s Corner is playing local host to a nationally broadcast streaming performance from Blake Shelton with special guests Gwen Stefani (Shelton’s partner and No Doubt singer) and Trace Adkins. The show will be projected onto the drive-in’s enormous screen, and you’ll be able to tune in through your car’s stereo system. The tickets aren’t cheap but you can cram up to six people from your isolation pod into your vehicle. Chances are excellent you’ll hear Shelton and Stefani duet on “Nobody But You.”

