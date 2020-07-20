It’s July, the hottest month of the Maine year, with long hours of daylight across the state, so we went to the beach to find thalassophiles – meaning, lovers of the sea. Beach people, in other words. Along Maine’s long coastline, it’s easy to find a beach where you can swim in icy water, snorkel with seaweed or connect with friends, while staying socially isolated.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles