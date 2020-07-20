7/13 at 12:09 a.m. Zakaria N. Elrhoul, 29, of Somerville, Massachusetts, on Fore Street on a charge of assault.

7/13 at 3:34 a.m. Nathan Asa-Dayle Haddad, 28, of Portland, on Wall Street on two outstanding warrants.

7/13 at 11:58 a.m. Cheryl A. Emery, 52, of Portland, on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/13 at 5:30 p.m. Robert H. Garrett, 56, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

7/13 at 9:55 p.m. Ronald Williams, 46, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/13 at 10:30 p.m. Brian J. Fowler, 57, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/14 at 12:06 a.m. Roland Gagnon, 56, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass.

7/14 at 12:06 a.m. Michael Mathisen, 33, of Portland, on Ocean Avenue on charges of aggravated assault, criminal mischief, criminal threatening, obstructing report of crime or injury and violation of conditional release.

7/14 at 4:54 a.m. Scott L. Henderson, 58, of Windham, on Irving Street on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

7/14 at 7:15 a.m. Arnold L. Craney, 51, of Portland, on Cumberland Avenue on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

7/14 at 5:40 p.m. Michael Lamoin, 32, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and four counts of violation of conditional release.

7/15 at 11 a.m. Arnold L. Craney, 51, of Portland, on Congress Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

7/15 at 12:02 p.m. Leroy Quiles, 29, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on a charge of assault.

7/15 at 2:25 p.m. Ali Hassan, 39, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on charges of violation of conditional release and violation of protection order.

7/15 at 5:50 p.m. Richard S. Lahey, 33, of Portland, on Portland Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

7/16 at 8:50 a.m. Mahmoud Issa Abu-Hamad, 61, of Portland, on Old Campus Drive on a charge of assault.

7/16 at 10 a.m. Matthew Byron Stacey, 47, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal threatening.

7/16 at 5:55 p.m. Eunice Antonio, 18, of Portland, on Fox Street on a charge of operating without a license.

7/16 at 6:50 p.m. Richard Rogers, 51, address unlisted, on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/16 at 11:40 p.m. Douglas J. Stokowski, 42, of Montpelier, Vermont, on Riverside Street on a charge of assault.

7/17 at 2:20 a.m. Kristofor James Greene, 43, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of assault.

7/17 at 5:30 a.m. Michael J. Folsom, 42, of Brewer, on Congress Street on a charge of receiving stolen property.

7/17 at 5:41 a.m. Jacqueline Thorne, 30, of Portland, on Deering Street on a charge of assault and an outstanding warrant.

7/17 at 10:16 a.m. Brett M. Staples, 30, of Jay on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/17 at 4:09 p.m. Darian A. Damiani, 26, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of conditional release.

7/17 at 5:03 p.m. Naomi R. Ives, 26, address unlisted, on Fore Street on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7/18 at 12:03 a.m. Ahmed H. Ismail, 34, of Portland, on Commercial Street on charges of failure to give correct name or date of birth, operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

7/18 at 4:32 a.m. Warren J. Small, 18, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on charges of criminal mischief and violation of conditional release.

7/18 at 6:27 a.m. Judith A. Denger, 50, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of violation of protection order.

7/18 at 11:11 a.m. Benjamin J. Martin, 34, of Limington, on Congress Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

7/18 at 11:41 a.m. Anneta A. Kapustyanskaya, address unlisted, on Arthur Street on charges of aggravated criminal trespass, assault and violation of conditional release.

7/18 at 2:53 p.m. Emily Sheret, 38, of South Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating without a license.

7/18 at 7:53 p.m. Ryan C. Guimond, 29, address unlisted, on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant.

7/18 at 9:20 p.m. Mark H. Rosebrook, 45, of Windham, on Cutter Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

7/19 at 12:13 a.m. Michael Bryant, 46, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of aggravated assault.

7/19 at 11:16 a.m. Roxanne Sarah Silvia, 32, of Portland, on Walton Street on a charge of theft of service.

7/19 at 5:11 p.m. Jason E. Henderson, 36, address unlisted, on Cumberland Avenue on an outstanding violation of probation.

