Lucas Richman and the DaPonte String Quartet

5 p.m. July 25. Via Zoom (ID 821 3885 9475, Password 481118).

Fill your Friday happy hour with lively conversation between Bangor Symphony Orchestra conductor Lucas Richman and DaPonte String Quartet as they chat about life and music. Richman won a Grammy in 2011 for best classical crossover album as conductor of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on Christoper Tin’s classical/world fusion album “Calling All Dawns.” He’s been on the podium for nearly four decades and has collaborated in many classical and commercial music arenas. During the Zoom session, you’ll also be treated to a recorded excerpt from the Arlan Baillie Steinway Series, performed in February.

