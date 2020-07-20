PORTLAND — The fall 2020 athletic season has been canceled at the University of Southern Maine due to concerns about protecting student athletes and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

“During this time, we considered myriad scenarios in hopes that a path forward could be possible; however, the risks associated with long-distance travel on buses and vans to Little East Conference destinations, as well as the complexities tied to competition itself presented too much,” said USM Athletic Director Al Bean.

“Ultimately, we do not believe we can adhere to health and safety guidance for our student-athletes and coaching staff in these conditions. As difficult as it is to forgo the camaraderie and competition that our student-athletes have eagerly anticipated this fall, we need to do the right thing and step back for now,” Bean said.

The University of New England, Bowdoin College and Southern Maine Community College have also canceled the fall sports season.

