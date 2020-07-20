Arrests
Corianne Chambers, 30, of Casco, on July 16 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and three counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Conant Street.
Brendan E. Richardson, 24, on July 16 on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct, domestic violence assault, elevated aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs with 6 grams or less of fentanyl and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.
Jeffrey A. Young, 53, of Portland, on July 17 on a charge of aggravated assault, on Main Street.
A juvenile, 17, on July 19 on a charge of assault, on Andover Road.
Summonses
Deborah Renee Rathbun, 59, of Portland, on July 14 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Hannaford Drive.
Robert W. Hutchinson, 40, of Main Street, on July 16 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.
Joseph Ethan Grassi, 29, of Portland, on July 16 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.
Holly M. Plourde, 31, of Portland, on July 16 on a charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, on Main Street.
Lori A. Leclair, 56, of Saco Street, on July 17 on a charge of operating while license is suspended, on West Pleasant Street.
Destiny S. Champion, 26, of Old Orchard Beach, on July 18 on a charge of operating while license is suspended and violating condition of release, on Main Street.
Monique C. Isherwood, 56, of Portland, on July 18 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on William B. Clarke Drive.
