Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 13-19.
Summonses
7/16 at 8:59 p.m. Jonah Fatka Evon, 20, of Hallowell Road, Pownal, was issued a summons at North Road and Melissa Drive by Sgt. Michael Pierce on charges of unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug or drugs, speeding and failure to produce evidence of insurance.
Fire calls
7/13 at 8 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bartlett Circle.
7/14 at 12:06 p.m. Water problem on U.S. Route 1.
7/14 at 12:33 p.m. Structure fire on Royall Point Road.
7/14 at 1:13 p.m., 1:21 p.m. and 1:23 p.m. Structure fire on East Main Street.
7/14 at 2:14 p.m. Fire call on Collins Road.
7/14 at 2:34 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. Structure fire on Little John Road.
7/14 at 3:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. Structure fire on Pemasong Lane.
7/14 at 6:02 p.m. Structure fire on Ledge Road.
7/14 at 8:39 p.m. Water problem on Mayberry Lane.
7/15 at 12:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Waters Edge Drive.
7/15 at 2:14 p.m. Department operations on U.S. Route 1.
7/16 at 9:45 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blue Ridge Cove.
7/17 at 9:51 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Applecrest Drive.
7/18 at 9:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from July 13-19.
