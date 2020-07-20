Arrests

No arrests were reported from July 13-19.

Summonses

7/16 at 8:59 p.m. Jonah Fatka Evon, 20, of Hallowell Road, Pownal, was issued a summons at North Road and Melissa Drive by Sgt. Michael Pierce on charges of unlawful trafficking in a scheduled drug or drugs, speeding and failure to produce evidence of insurance.

Fire calls

7/13 at 8 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Bartlett Circle.

7/14 at 12:06 p.m. Water problem on U.S. Route 1.

7/14 at 12:33 p.m. Structure fire on Royall Point Road.

7/14 at 1:13 p.m., 1:21 p.m. and 1:23 p.m. Structure fire on East Main Street.

7/14 at 2:14 p.m. Fire call on Collins Road.

7/14 at 2:34 p.m. and 2:38 p.m. Structure fire on Little John Road.

7/14 at 3:15 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. Structure fire on Pemasong Lane.

7/14 at 6:02 p.m. Structure fire on Ledge Road.

7/14 at 8:39 p.m. Water problem on Mayberry Lane.

7/15 at 12:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Waters Edge Drive.

7/15 at 2:14 p.m. Department operations on U.S. Route 1.

7/16 at 9:45 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blue Ridge Cove.

7/17 at 9:51 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Applecrest Drive.

7/18 at 9:39 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from July 13-19.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: