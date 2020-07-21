The Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon has become the latest road race to cancel because of the coronavirus pandemic, race officials announced on Tuesday.

The event, which was scheduled for Oct. 4, includes a marathon, half marathon and relay through Portland and communities to the north. Race officials will offer a virtual event instead, adding a 5-kilometer race.

Race Director Bob Dunfey said he had hoped that the fall date would allow the races to be held. But recent surges in new cases of COVID-19 across the country prompted officials to cancel it. The Maine Marathon attracts runners from over 45 states and 10 countries, according to Dunfey.

“It sort of comes down to it seems to be a fair amount of risk (to run the race),” said Dunfey. “It only takes a few bad players, someone could bring the virus and transmit it despite our best efforts to make it safe. Not everyone wants to wear a mask. A lot of runners do. But basically we thought the risk and downside was far greater than the upside and benefits.

“I’m Mr. Optimistic and I was hoping I could take care of the pent-up demand for a race and do it in the fall. But it’s better to err on the side of safety than have something go wrong.”

The Maine Marathon had been held annually since 1992. Last year, 741 runners finished the full marathon, 1,829 finished the half marathon and there were 181 relay teams. Dunfey said at the time that race officials expected to donate about $140,000 to charities.

About 1,200 runners had registered for this year’s event. They will have the option to get a refund of their entry fees ($50 or $55 for the half marathon, $75 or $80 for the marathon and $120 or $140 for the marathon relay), donate the fee to one of the race’s charities, or defer the fee toward the 2021 race. Or, Dunfey said, they can use it toward the virtual event, which carries a $30 registration fee per runner, and have the same options to donate the remainder of their entry fee or get a partial refund.

The virtual event will be held from Sept. 26 through Oct. 12. Dunfey hopes local runners will complete the virtual event on the race course, which he plans to mark with signs, but participants also can complete their chosen distance anywhere.

Previously, races such as the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, Maine Coast Marathon and Half Marathon, the Old Port Half Marathon and the Back Cove racing series had been canceled this year because of the virus outbreak.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: