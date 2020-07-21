The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported one additional death of an individual with COVID-19 as well as 12 new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.
To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 3,723 either confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 since the virus was first detected in the state. Maine’s rate of new infections continues be among the lowest in the nation, although state health officials are closely watching surging case numbers in other parts of the country.
The additional death reported Tuesday raises the total in Maine to 118 since March.
After accounting for the 118 deaths and 3,191 people who have recovered from the disease, Maine CDC was reporting 414 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is a decrease of 21 from Monday. The state has averaged 407 active cases daily for the week ending on Tuesday compared to an average of 445 active cases for the seven-day period ending on July 14.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Giants manager takes a knee during anthem, Trump tweets ‘the game is over for me’
-
Nation & World
Michael Cohen book to allege Trump made racist comments about Obama, Nelson Mandela
-
Local & State
Dale Crafts officially wins Republican primary in 2nd District
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Saco woman starts petition to rename Pepperell Square
-
Local & State
Another death, 12 more COVID-19 cases reported in Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.