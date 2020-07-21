Arrests

7/14 at midnight. Daniel Willey, 27, of Granite Street, was arrested on Granite Street by Officer Nick Green on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury and causing serious bodily injury or death while license suspended or revoked. He was also issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

Summonses

7/18 Sheila McQuarrie, 45, of Boston, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on Dummer Street by Cpl. Mark Steele on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

7/13 at 9:31 a.m. Fuel spill on Western Avenue.

7/13 at 1:04 p.m. Fuel spill on Congress Avenue.

7/14 at 7:23 a.m. Public assistance on Whiskeag Road.

7/14 at 9:14 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

7/18 at 5:12 p.m. Fire alarm on Lincoln Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from July 13-19.

