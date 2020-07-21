Arrests

7/13 at 3:46 p.m. Haven John Willis, 45, of Brunswick, was arrested on a warrant on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson.

7/14 at 10:45 p.m. Madelyn Cornish, 54, of Allen Point Road, Harpswell, was arrested at Bath Road and Pine Street by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/17 at 10:46 p.m. Phillip Keller, 35, of Meadowbrook Road, Phippsburg, was arrested on Wilson Avenue by Officer James Fisher on a charge of disorderly conduct.

7/18 at 11:34 p.m. Adam Tetzlaff, 28, of Jordan Avenue, was arrested at Federal and School streets by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/13 at 2:52 p.m. Charlotte Stanton, 30, of Fesseden Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

7/13 at 7:05 p.m. William Bourgoin, 50, of Maquoit Road, was issued a summons on Maquoit Road by Officer Zachary Huber on a charge of criminal threatening.

7/13 at 10:43 p.m. Jeremy Michaud, 28, of Jackson Street, Sanford, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Patrick Scott on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release.

7/14 at 9:05 p.m. Katie Marie Soucy, 25, of Sadies Way, Augusta, was issued a summons on Bath Road by Officer Whitney Burns on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

7/17 at 7:33 p.m. Ray Reed, 24, of State Road, West Bath, was issued a summons at Old Bath and Farley roads by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Fire calls

7/13 at 2 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Toads Landing.

7/14 at 12:47 a.m. Fire alarm call on Federal Street.

7/14 at 9:14 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Bath Road.

7/14 at 11:45 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

7/15 at 9:24 p.m. Fire alarm call on Weymouth Street.

7/17 at 7:19 a.m. Fire alarm call on Maquoit Road.

7/17 at 10:26 a.m. Fire alarm call on Admiral Finch Avenue.

7/17 at 1:29 p.m. Fire alarm call on Maquoit Road.

7/18 at 7:04 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 295 South.

7/18 at 9 p.m. Outdoor fire on Maquoit Road.

7/19 at 11:54 a.m. Structure fire on Water Street.

7/19 at 3 p.m. Fire alarm call on Union Street.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 64 calls from July 13-19.

