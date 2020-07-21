As the coronavirus spread, blood drives across the country were cancelled at an alarming rate, resulting in hundreds of thousands fewer blood donations. We at the American Red Cross know that emergencies don’t stop, certainly not for patients who need transfusions for surgery, for cancer treatments, after suffering trauma or during complications during childbirth.

Fortunately for Maine communities, our business and civic leaders understand this and stepped up to meet the challenge head on. MaineHealth CEO Bill Caron reached out to the Red Cross with an ambitious plan and the resources for Distance Saves Lives – an unprecedented series of weekly blood drives in Portland to meet the urgent need for blood.

Together, Melissa Smith, CEO and president of WEX, and Bill recruited many of Maine’s leading organizations to join this lifesaving effort. The determination of this coalition resulted in the collection of an incredible 1,474 units of blood. One unit of blood can save up to three lives.

Blood donation is essential to the health of those in our community. The need is constant and there is no known end date to this fight against coronavirus. We are grateful for the generosity of spirit of the sponsors, donors, volunteers and staff who prioritized the well-being of patients in need in these uncertain times.

The power of this community-corporate partnership was remarkable and the impact profound, thanks to the vision and leadership of Bill and Melissa. Distance Saves Lives is truly a model for the nation.

Stephanie Couturier

Interim CEO, Northern New England Region

American Red Cross

Strafford, New Hampshire

