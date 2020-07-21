Arrests

7/17 at 5:07 p.m. Trevor T. Graves, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on four warrants.

7/19 at 1:30 p.m. Alexander A. Rang, 28, of Scarborough, was arrested at Two Rod and Holmes roads by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Summonses

7/13 at 5:40 p.m. Andrew L. Parker, 41, of Portland, was issued a summons at Payne and Cummings roads by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

7/15 at 12:36 p.m. Kevin Joseph McGovern, 40, of New Gloucester, was issued a summons at Municipal Drive and U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/17 at 12:07 a.m. Gregory R. Strout, 51, of South Portland, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Bessey School Drive by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

7/17 at 6:03 a.m. Isaiah I. Emerson, 25, of Portland, was issued a summons on Beech Ridge Road by Officer Melissa DiClemente on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/17 at 6:02 p.m. Matthew J. Rioux, 31, of Saco, was issued a summons at Avenue 6 and King Street by Officer Daniel Donovan on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

7/17 at 7:25 p.m. Christopher J. Desmarais, 33, of Biddeford, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Stewart Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/17 at 10:36 p.m. Donata M. Oddi, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/17 at 11:04 p.m. Robert S. Villaci, 60, of Gray, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

7/19 at 7:33 p.m. Christopher S. MacDonald, 32, listed as a transient, was issued a summons at U.S. Route 1 and Ward Street by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on charges of violating a protective order and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

7/13 at 10:11 a.m. Assist Saco.

7/13 at 3:23 p.m. Structure fire on Independence Way.

7/14 at 9:55 a.m. Assist Gorham.

7/14 at 10:31 a.m. Gas leak on Gorham Road.

7/14 at 10:53 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

7/14 at 11:29 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295 North.

7/14 at 1:59 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

7/14 at 2:46 p.m. Fire alarm call on West Grand Avenue.

7/14 at 3:09 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

7/14 at 5:27 p.m. Fire alarm call on Black Point Road.

7/14 at 6:16 p.m. Assist Biddeford.

7/15 at 8:18 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

7/15 at 9:10 a.m. Odor investigation on Quentin Drive.

7/15 at 9:22 a.m. Fuel leak on Campus Drive.

7/15 at 10:34 a.m. Vehicle fire on U.S. Route 1.

7/15 at 3:56 p.m. Fire alarm call on Ocean Park Road.

7/15 at 7:31 p.m. Fire alarm call on Gorham Road.

7/15 at 9:42 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/16 at 11:51 a.m. Fire alarm call on Pond View Road.

7/16 at 4:48 p.m. Fire alarm call on Mill Commons Drive.

7/17 at 12:31 p.m. Indoor gas odor on U.S. Route 1.

7/17 at 3:07 p.m. Assist South Portland.

7/17 at 7:35 p.m. Smoke alarm on Moors Point Road.

7/17 at 7:50 p.m. Fire alarm call on Old Orchard Street.

7/17 at 8:14 p.m. Fire alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/17 at 9:30 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/17 at 11:15 p.m. Fire alarm call on Carpenter Court.

7/17 at 11:50 p.m. Fire alarm call on Owens Way.

7/18 at 4:12 a.m. Fire alarm call on Frederick Thompson Drive.

7/18 at 5:31 a.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/18 at 7:05 a.m. Fire alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

7/18 at 10:49 a.m. Fire alarm malfunction on U.S. Route 1.

7/18 at 11:17 a.m. Gas odor on Sherman Circle.

7/18 at 1:22 p.m. Assist Cape Elizabeth.

7/18 at 1:24 p.m. Fire alarm call on Den Drive.

7/18 at 2:47 p.m. Marine water rescue on King Street.

7/18 at 4:13 p.m. Fire alarm call on Strawberry Fields Lane.

7/18 at 8:42 p.m. Fire alarm call on East Grand Avenue.

7/18 at 10:02 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Pine Point Beach.

7/19 at 2:43 a.m. Fire alarm call on Union Avenue.

7/19 at 6:38 a.m. Fire alarm call on Smithwheel Road.

7/19 at 10:08 a.m. Assist Westbrook.

7/19 at 11:29 a.m. Assist citizen on U.S. Route 1.

7/19 at 1:50 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/19 at 2:56 p.m. Fire alarm call on Smithwheel Road.

7/19 at 6:25 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/19 at 6:36 p.m. Fire alarm call on Smithwheel Road.

7/19 at 7:01 p.m. Assist Gorham.

7/20 at 10:51 a.m. Assist South Portland..

7/20 at 11:54 a.m. Assist South Portland.

7/20 at 2:45 p.m. Fire alarm call on Fowler Farm Road.

7/20 at 8:14 p.m. Fire alarm call on Southgate Road.

7/20 at 8:39 p.m. Indoor gas odor on Pleasant Hill Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 93 calls from July 13-20.

