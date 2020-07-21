SOUTH PORTLAND — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has confirmed that an algae bloom in two ponds in Hinckley Park is a cyanobacteria that is toxic to animals and humans.

Like last year, bluish green blobs of oscillatoria can be seen floating in both Hinckley Pond and Old Ice Pond. The two ponds are linked by Kimball Brook, which flows through the 40-acre park off Highland Avenue.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department posted warning signs around the ponds and closed them to public use in early July, after a staff member noticed the algae had returned.

“The ponds will remain closed until later this fall when the water cools and the bloom dies off,” department officials announced. “The park is still open to the public, however, we are asking that you and your pets do not go near the water.”

The algal bloom is likely fortified by dog feces left behind in the park, as well as fertilizer runoff from yards in the neighborhood.

Toxins produced by the algae are harmful if ingested, inhaled or absorbed through the skin or eyes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms are similar for humans and animals and depend on exposure. If ingested, it can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea within 3-5 hours and last for 1-2 days. Other effects include sore throat, nasal and ear infections, headache, joint and muscle pain, bronchitis, pneumonia, dermatitis, blisters and conjunctivitis.

If illness arises following a suspected exposure to harmful algae, the CDC recommends stopping the exposure, treating the symptoms until they subside, and seeing a doctor if they persist.

Cyanobacteria occur worldwide in calm, nutrient-rich waters, but some species produce toxins that can negatively affect animals and humans, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.

