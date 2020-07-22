Arrests
No arrests were reported from July 14-20.
Summonses
7/19 at 5:08 p.m. Jamie Buckley, 24, of Leeds, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Sgt. Kevin Kennedy on a charge of excessive speed.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to nine fire calls from July 14-20.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from July 14-20.
