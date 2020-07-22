CASCO — Residents will vote on the town meeting warrant Tuesday, July 28.

The $4,088,174 town budget is a 2.7% increase from last year’s $3.98 million budget. There is no information available on how the budget increase will affect the tax rate. The current tax rate is $15.40 per $1,000 of assessed property valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home in Casco pays $3,850 in property taxes.

Voting will take place at the Casco Community Center and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

