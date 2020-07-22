Issiah Bachelder, who quarterbacked Portland High’s football team to the 2015 and 2016 Class A state finals, plans to play American football for the Nice Red Eagles in Nice, France beginning this fall. Bachelder has played semi-pro football since graduating from high school.

“I promise you are going to get the greatest version of me yet,” said Bachelder, in a press release from the Red Eagles. “We are championship bound.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: