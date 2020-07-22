 

Bud Knox, also known as “Hard” Knox, was the catcher for Portland’s professional minor league team in 1927. The team initially was called the Eskimos and then the Cliff Climber. But the end of the 1927 season, the team was known as the Lewismen, after their very popular manager (and player), Duffy Lewis. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #91

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years, in print and online every other week.

