Bath

Most meetings are canceled; see cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for televised or streamed meetings and the town calendar for those with virtual access.

Mon. 7/27 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Tues. 7/28 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Tues. 7/28 7 p.m. Planning Board

Wed. 7/29 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 7/29 6:30 p.m. School Board

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for updates; most meetings can be accessed via Zoom. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Tues. 7/28 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com, usually updated Monday. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Thur. 7/29 6 p.m. Town Meeting Topsham Fairgrounds

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: