Five Peaks Islanders who served as lighthouse keepers along the Maine coast in the 19th to 20th centuries will be honored in island ceremonies on Saturday, July 25. New graveside monuments will be dedicated at 1:30 p.m. in Pond Grove Cemetery, Peaks Island.

“Peaks men and women have served at sea for centuries,” said Kim MacIsaac, president of the Peaks Island Historical Society. “Lightkeepers kept the coast safe for all of us, and we are proud to remember them.”

Some five generations of keepers will be honored, said Herb Adams, historian and former state representative, who will speak at the

ceremony.

“Among them they span almost 200 years of service at seven different lights, from the first, Portland Head (1791) to one of the last, Spring Point (189 ). These lights are the symbol of the spirit of Maine,” said Adams.

Ceremonies will center at the grave of Capt. Robert Thayer Sterling, the last civilian keeper of Portland Head Light (1946) and author of “Lighthouses of the Maine Coast and the Men Who Keep Them.” (1935)

“A classic Maine product — just like he was, ” said Adams.

The ceremonies were coordinated by MacIsaac and Adams. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

For more information email [email protected]

