SACO — City Clerk Michele Hughes administered the oath of office to Saco’s newest School Board members, Christina Shea of Ward 1 and Jeffrey Richard of Ward 3 on Wednesday, July 22, ahead of their first meeting that took place that night.

Shea and Richard fill vacancies created by the resignations of two members, and were elected July 14. Their terms continue to Dec. 6, 2021.

Looking ahead, there will be three open School Board seats — those for Wards 2, 4, and 6 — on the Nov. 3, ballot. Those seats are currently held by Lynn Leary in Ward 2, Steve Shiman in Ward 4 and Stanley Mozden in Ward 6.

Nomination papers for these seats are available at the City Clerk’s Office on Monday, July 27. Potential candidates must gather the signatures of 35 registered voters in the ward for which they seek office to be included on the Nov. 3 ballot. Completed nomination papers are due back at the City Clerk’s Office at 300 Main St. by 4 p.m. Sept. 4.

Office hours for the City Clerk are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

There are no City Council seats up for election this fall.

