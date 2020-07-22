WINDHAM — Motorists can expect more delays along River Road starting Monday.
The road will be closed from Madison Falls Road to Alweber Road until Aug. 5. Crews from Shaw Brothers Construction in Gorham will be replacing Doles Bridge over Colley Wright Brook. Drivers heading into Windham from Westbrook will be directed to a detour route on Routes 25, 237 and 202.
The work on Doles Bridge is part of the larger project that began a year ago. The $9.7 million project will rebuild the majority of River Road in Windham and should be completed by next June, according to the state Department of Transportation.
